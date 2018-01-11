Electric Supercar Platform in Development at Porsche

Last year, Lamborghini showed off the Terzo Millennio concept, its vision of what an electric supercar could be. Until battery technology takes another huge leap forward, the Terzo Millennio will stay a concept, but that hasn’t stopped Volkswagen Group from beginning work on a platform. And it looks like Porsche has been chosen to lead the project.

Automotive News reports that Porsche plans to develop a platform for electric sports cars and supercars that will likely be shared with other brands such as Audi and Lamborghini. Called SPE, this new platform could underpin everything from a Porsche 918 successor to an electric R8 and potentially even a production Terzo Millennio.

The SPE platform was first noticed as a footnote on page nine of this capital markets presentation back in November. But Automotive News also spoke to an unnamed senior executive at Volkswagen who confirmed that Porsche has been picked to develop the platform “for two-door sports cars and supercars.”

This doesn’t mean, however, that an electric Porsche supercar is just around the corner. According to the presentation, the first SPE vehicle isn’t expected to arrive until after 2025. By then, battery technology could have changed drastically, with today’s lithium-ion batteries likely replaced by solid-state cells or something completely different.

Next year, though, Porsche is expected to begin selling its first fully electric vehicle, the Mission E. Not quite a large as the Panamera, the Mission E is expected to make 600 hp and hit 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds. Porsche’s said it will have a range of more than 300 miles, and thanks to an 800-volt charging system, hit an 80-percent charge in about 15 minutes.