Is Porsche Planning to Introduce a Cayenne Coupe?

Is Porsche ready to launch a competitor to the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE Coupe? According to this post from Autocar, a coupe variant of the upcoming 2019 Cayenne could go on sale as early as next year.

Unlike the 911 and Cayman, which are actual coupes, the Porsche Cayenne coupe adopts the loose definition put forth by the other Germans: a four-door SUV with a rakish hatch. Up front and underneath, the coupe would be nearly identical to its Cayenne counterpart, save for a unique front bumper design. But past the rear doors, the roof would taper off in dramatic fashion, adding a touch of sportiness (and reducing cargo space in the process). The Cayenne coupe would complete its transformation out back with a taillight design reminiscent of the Panamera.

Underneath the hood, the Porsche Cayenne coupe would bypass the base 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 in favor of the more powerful 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 with 440 hp found in the Cayenne S, as well as the requisite Turbo model topping the range with a 550-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8. Both engines would be mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

If Autocar’s sources are correct, the Cayenne coupe would go on sale in the U.K. in the fourth quarter of 2019. Give the success of the X6 and GLE Coupe stateside, U.S. sales would inevitably follow. We reached out to Porsche for comment and were rewarded with a non-committal “we can’t speculate on future product at this time.” Is that a confirmation or denial? Stay tuned.