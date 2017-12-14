Porsche Reveals Seven Racing Classes for Rennsport Reunion VI

High-brow concours are great and all, but we like our big car events to have a little more action involved. For the Porsche faithful, it doesn’t get better than the Rennsport Reunion, held every few years. This year, the motorsports-focused event is once again hosted at Laguna Seca, falling on September 27 to September 30, 2018. In preparation, Porsche just announced the different race classes up for registration.
Group 1: PCA Sholar-Friedman Cup
Porsche Club of America race cars
Group 2: Werks Trophy
904/6 cyl. 906, 910, 907, 908, 908/2, 908/3 (6 turbo & 8 cyl.) 909, 917 (normally aspirated and turbocharged)
Group 3: Eifel Trophy
911 (911 up to 2.5 liter), 911 TR, 911 ST, 914, 914/6
Group 4: Weissach Cup
911 (over 2.5 liter), RSR, 3.0 RSR, 2.1 Turbo, 934, 935, 936, 924 GTS, 924 GTR
Group 5: Gmund Cup
550, 550A, RSK, RS60-61 (4 & 8 cyl.) 2000 GS GT, Abarth Carrera, 356, 904-4cam, Porsche specials
Group 6: Stuttgart Cup
956, 962, 911 GT1, WSC, RS Spyder
Group 7: Flacht Cup
Type 964, 993, 996, 997 GT 911 Race Cars
Each run group features practice sessions, qualifying, and warm-up. If you’re interested in registering your car, make sure you do so by April 1 next year, when the books close. Even if you’ve got a car that qualifies on paper, be forewarned there’s a selection committee on-hand to ensure each car chosen wears proper livery, mechanical correctness, and historical provenance.
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.