Porsche R & D Chief Wants 911 R-Like Sports Car for Purists

We’re huge fans of the Porsche 911 R. And why wouldn’t we be? It’s essentially a wingless 911 GT3 with the engine from a 911 GT3 RS and a six-speed manual transmission. When we drove it, we concluded that the R is king of the 911 experience. It’s the purest expression of a sports car we’ve seen in an entire generation of Porsches.

But despite its $185,950 price tag, all 991 units sold out before production began. According to one Porsche executive, though, this ultra-limited edition 911 is exactly the kind of car that should get a full production run.

Michael Steiner, Porsche’s head of research and development, told Autocar that Porsche recognizes the “potential for more purist versions of sports cars with no [production] limitation.” He then went on to say that it’s important to build cars that are fun on the road, not just on the track.

And while Steiner wouldn’t come right out and say there will be a new, full-production 911 R, he did say it’s clear there’s significant demand for a 911 R-like sports car.

“What we learned is that there are more and more customers who enjoy pure, fun-to-drive sports cars,” Steiner said. “Porsche always has some limited as well as unlimited sports cars. For pure sports cars, there’s no need for limitation.”

Exactly, Mr. Steiner. There’s no need to limit the number of pure sports cars your company builds. It doesn’t necessarily have to be called a 911 R, but that would certainly be a great place to start. Let’s just hope the full production run keeps speculators from driving the price up into the millions.