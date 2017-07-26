Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Production Starts

The new 2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo is now in production, and the first customer orders have been successfully completed at the Porsche plant in Leipzig, Germany. The wagon-like Sport Turismo is the third body style in the Panamera lineup, along with the standard hatch and the long-wheelbase Executive variant.

The Leipzig factory was expanded last year with the addition of a $600 million body shop for the new Panamera model lineup. The new facility also includes a brand-new quality control center that provides support for new models during the start of production.

The factory started producing vehicles in August 2002, employs a little more than 4,000 people, and utilizes 948 production robots. In 2016, the factory produced 158,432 Porsches, specifically the Macan, Cayenne, and Panamera models. The Leipzig factory has two onsite test tracks, a 2.3-mile road track, and a 3.7-mile off-road course.

The U.S will receive four Panamera Sport Turismo models, including the range-topping 542-hp Turbo Sport Turismo, the 456-hp E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, the 440-hp 4S Turismo Sport, and the base 330-hp 4 Sport Turismo. All-wheel drive is standard on all Sport Turismo models.

Porsche’s Sport Turismo offers slightly more cargo space (0.7 cubic feet) over the standard hatchback model and a fifth (but small) seat, a first for the Panamera. The base Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo starts at $97,250 and the top Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo has a starting price $155,050.