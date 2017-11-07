Porsche Offering a LoJack-Like System for Classic Cars

Considering how much they’re worth these days, a classic Porsche is as much an investment as it is a car. And with values showing no sign of dropping anytime soon, the risk of having it stolen is on the rise, as well. Porsche’s solution? Offer modern GPS-assisted anti-theft protection for older models.

Creatively named the Porsche Classic Vehicle Tracking System, it’s designed to be installed on a car without being visible. Once in place, it communicates with a security network that, at the moment, only covers Europe. Porsche says that different versions of the system can be added to all past cars, from the 356 to the Carrera GT.

If the battery is disconnected or the car is successfully stolen, the system notifies both the owner and Porsche’s international security center. Once the owner confirms the car has actually been taken, the system will notify law enforcement.

And since the system is GPS-enabled, the security center will be able to let the authorities know where the stolen Porsche is or where it’s headed. It will also be possible to remotely disable the engine, making it more difficult to move the car.

“In future, the new Porsche Classic Vehicle Tracking System will allow us to offer our customers anti-theft functionality that will trigger an alarm if someone tries to steal the vehicle. In an ideal scenario, this intervention will stop the vehicle from disappearing right from the outset,” said Alexander Fabig, head of Porsche Classic, in a statement.

The Porsche Classic Vehicle Tracking System will be available beginning in the spring of 2018 at Porsche Classic Partners and Porsche Centers across Europe.

Unfortunately, there’s no information available on pricing or whether or not this system will be made available in the U.S.