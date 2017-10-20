Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition Starts at Nearly $137,000

If you like the idea of the Porsche Macan Turbo with the Performance Package but wish there was a version that costs even more money, we have great news. Porsche just announced the Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition.

Basically, it’s a Performance Package-equipped Macan Turbo that’s been given an interior and exterior appearance package by Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur department. It’s also now the most expensive Macan money can buy.

To differentiate the Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition from the Macan Turbo with the Performance Package, Porsche added 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, standard LED headlights, and tinted LED rear lights.

Various parts are also painted Carmine Red, like the so-called “sideblades” and the “Macan turbo” badge. The Porsche badge, meanwhile, is painted glossy black.

Inside, the red and black theme continues. It gets a black leather interior with red leather accents on the seat bolsters and Alcantara inserts.

There’s also red contrast stitching, red “turbo” lettering on the headrests, red seat belts, and a red leather-covered gear selector. Oh, and both the dashboard and door trim now say “Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition.”

Under the hood, you won’t find an exclusive amount of power, though. Porsche gave the Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition the same 440 hp found in the Macan Turbo with the Performance Package.

Still, that’s 40 more horsepower than a standard Macan Turbo offers, and by Porsche’s estimate, enough to launch the Macan to 62 mph in 4.4 seconds.

At the moment, pricing is only available for Germany, where the Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition starts at €116,091.

For comparison, the Macan Turbo with the Performance Package starts at about $136,818 or €113,865.

Sadly, Porsche says the Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition will only be available in “select countries,” and the U.S. was not selected.

There’s also no word on how many Exclusive Performance Editions will be built, so we have no way of knowing exactly how exclusive it will be.

Then again, with a price tag pushing the equivalent of $100,000, it’s probably safe to assume you won’t see many Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Editions on the road.