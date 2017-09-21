/ Porsche Launches a 115-Foot Super Yacht Inspired by the 911

Move over Aston Martin, Bugatti, and Lamborghini—Porsche has launched an ocean worthy Grand Tourismo of its own. And not just a little dinghy, but a 115-foot hybrid vessel called the GTT 115 Super Yacht.

Studio F. A. Porsche collaborated with Monaco-based ship builder Dynamiq to build a high-performance yacht for crossing the Atlantic in style.

The result is a topnotch boat with fluid lines, side contours, and balanced proportions that its makers say “recall the drop-shaped, overstretched surfaces of the Porsche 911.”

Seven ships were commissioned for about $16.7 million a pop—in case you in the market for one. The exclusive super yacht is built for high-speed cruising and has a top speed of 21 knots (about 24.2 mph) with a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

“Taking the spirit of high-performance sports car styling to the high seas, the Dynamiq GTT 115 is designed to appeal to car lovers and forward-thinking yacht owners who appreciate the advantages of speed, style, and our philosophy of intelligent performance,” said Roland Heiler, Studio F. A. Porsche CEO in a statement.

The upscale cruiser is powered by two MAN V-12 diesel engines and two 20.8 kW electric motors that offer a combined 12,594 horsepower.

Porsche designed the exterior and interior of the all-aluminum mega yacht. It sports several coats of Rhodium Silver metallic paint with Carrera White trim and can ferry up to a dozen passengers—six guests and six crewmembers. It took its maiden voyage last week in Viareggio, Italy according to recent reports.

Inside, the flamboyant vessel features seven-foot-high ceilings with cabins that are detailed with Alcantara, carbon fiber, and marble. Its rooms feature decorative aluminum and wooden slats that were inspired by the dashboard of the Porsche Mission E.

The cabins also feature chocolate brown and tan Minotti furniture, while Bowers & Wilkins provides the high-end audio soundtrack for the ultimate sea cruise.

“The launch is the culmination of a long process of design and development to introduce a new kind of super yacht to the market,” said Sergei Dobroserdov, Dynamiq CEO on Facebook.

The GTT 115 Hybrid series will make its official splash at the Monaco Yacht Show on September 27.