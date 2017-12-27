Porsche Covers Five Macans in Historical Livery for the Streets of Singapore

Porsche isn’t shy about celebrating its long, long history of success in motorsports. For over 60 years, Porsche has enjoyed wins across the world at all levels of competition—more so than any other automaker.

As part of the never-ending celebration, the German automaker dressed five Macans in historic racing liveries and sent them through the streets of Singapore, highlighting both the livery on the car and the city itself.

Martini

The first Macan wears the instantly recognizable blue-red-silver scheme of Martini Racing. Porsche is one of many to use the colors, but Porsche helped cement the legend. The Porsche-Martini partnership reaches back to 1970, when a 917 draped in Martini colors ran at the Hockenheimring. This Macan brought the classic colors to the Holland Village in Singapore.

Rothmans

First seen at the 1982 24 Hours of Le Mans, the mighty Porsche 956 was the first Porsche to wear the distinctive Rothmans livery. The colors eventually migrated to the later 962, rally-spec 911s, and the short-lived Porsche 961. The Rothmans Macan was photographed on the Armenian street.

Pink Pig

Unlike the previous cars, the Macan that graced Singapore’s Chinatown district wore a livery that covered only one single car. If this playfully pink scheme looks to you like a butchers chart, there’s a good reason for that. As Le Mans cars were becoming faster and faster, aerodynamics rapidly became more important. The regular short-tail design of the Porsche 917 wasn’t cutting it for the increasing power levels, so a new aerodynamic profile was penned for 1971.

The result was a distinctive new design that appeared swollen and rounded, inspiring Martini Racing to slather on some pink paint and a butcher’s diagram, christening the new car as the “The Trufflehunter of Zuffenhausen,” colloquially known as the “Pink Pig.”

Salzburg

Ann Siang Hilll’s red-and-white Macan references the simple Salzburg livery. This was the scheme worn by the 917 that took home Porsche’s first overall victory at the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Gulf

Singapore’s Haji Lane played host to one of the most iconic liveries of the era. The blue-and-orange combination is as recognizable as Coca-Cola, thanks to a long history on the race grid, including multiple wins in the World Sportscar Championship.