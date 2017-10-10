Porsche Cayman E-Volution Concept Shows That Electric and Sporty Can Co-Exist

As hybrid and electric cars become more popular, there’s a growing fear among driving enthusiasts that sports cars will eventually die off. To challenge that idea, Porsche built an electric Cayman for Stuttgart’s Electric Vehicle Symposium. Called the Cayman E-Volution, it’s purely a concept, but Porsche says it showcases its commitment to making sure electric cars are still fun to drive.

The Cayman E-Volution only has a claimed range of about 124 miles (presumably using the generous EU NEDC standard), but what it lacks in range, it more than makes up for in acceleration. Porsche says it can hit 62 mph in 3.3 seconds, which isn’t too far off what Audi says the R8 V10 Plus can do. It also features Porsche’s 800-volt charging system that allows for ultra-fast charging.

But while we won’t see an electric Cayman anytime soon, Porsche says the upcoming 2019 Mission E electric sedan will get the same 800-volt charging system. In production form, it will allow the Mission E to hit an 80 percent charge in only 15 minutes. With a predicted range of more than 300 miles on a full charge, that means you’ll be able to add about 250 miles of range in less time than it takes to watch an episode of House Hunters.

Porsche also showed off what it calls Porsche Turbo Charging, an accumulator-based fast charger that it says can provide 320 kW of power per vehicle. For comparison, Tesla’s Superchargers are 480-volt systems that provide 120 kW of power. Look for Porsche’s Turbo Charging system to debut along major European highways by 2020.

Source: Porsche