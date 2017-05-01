Porsche Cayenne Tows an Airbus, Setting New World Record

The Toyota Tundra may have towed a near-300,000-pound space shuttle back in 2012, but Porsche’s latest feat is just as impressive. A Cayenne S Diesel has towed an Airbus A380, setting a new world record for the heaviest aircraft pull by a production car.

The 385-hp vehicle hauled the aircraft 138 feet at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. To achieve the new record, a special tow attachment was connected to the Cayenne’s standard tow bar. Officials from the Guinness World Records were on hand to oversee the stunt and ensure the vehicle was up to production standard.

The Airbus attached to the Cayenne weighs over 628,000 pounds, making Porsche’s run the heaviest aircraft pull by a margin of more than 250,000 pounds. After beating the world record with the Cayenne S Diesel, Porsche repeated the exercise with a 570-hp Cayenne Turbo S.

Richard Payne, the Porsche technician who guided the Cayenne to the record, says the run pushed the vehicles to their limits. “I could tell that it was working hard but the Cayenne didn’t complain and just got on with it. My mirrors were quite full of Airbus, which was interesting,” he said in a recent press release.

Watch the Cayenne Turbo S tow an Air France Airbus in the video below.