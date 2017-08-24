Porsche Cayenne Teaser Sketch Reveals New SUV’s Profile

The next-generation Porsche Cayenne will be revealed next week on August 29, but the Stuttgart-based automaker today gave us an early look at the upcoming SUV via a sketch that previews its profile.

The Cayenne’s front end continues to be sleek and low-profile to connect the SUV with the sports cars in Porsche’s lineup. The rear, however, appears much sportier, with a rear window that’s raked at an angle similar to that of the smaller Macan.

It also looks like Porsche will again go with slender taillights as it has done on recent new products like the Panamera, 911, and Macan.

In addition to the sketch, Porsche released a teaser video set at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany.

The video goes through the museum highlighting significant Porsche production and race cars until finally arriving at the new Cayenne, which is obscured by shadow and covered in dirt for some reason.

Porsche last teased us with camouflaged prototypes that conducted tests all around the world, so maybe this is one of those development mules and it just left the dirt on as a badge of honor.

The next-gen Cayenne should ride on a version of Volkswagen Group’s MLB-Evo modular platform, which underpins the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga.

The model will likely draw inspiration from the Panamera for its interior, and it could also share engine options with Porsche’s front-engine four-door fastback.

We’ll find out for certain on August 29, when the new Cayenne is fully revealed. You can watch a livestream from the unveiling here starting at 3:00 pm EST on Tuesday.