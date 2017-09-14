Porsche Cayenne Coupe Is Possible If You Want One

SUV coupes make absolutely no sense, but that hasn’t stopped BMW and Mercedes from introducing these vehicles to satisfy a niche market. And according to a new report, Porsche may join the fray with a coupe version of the Cayenne.

Speaking with Autocar, Porsche boss Oliver Blume said the company is “thinking about” a Cayenne coupe.

“We analyze different segments and this can be an option in the future,” he said. “Today, no decision has been taken. We have to make a calculation and talk to our customers.” A Porsche Cayenne coupe would compete against the BMW X6 and the Mercedes GLE Coupe.

Porsche has even gone so far as to make a Cayenne coupe design project, said design lead Michael Mauer. He said he’s frequently asked to come up with design proposals for many vehicles as part of his job, so perhaps we shouldn’t get our hopes up.

But he also noted that Porsche has a “strong history” in creating many different versions of its sports cars. Look no further than the Panamera and its long-wheelbase and shooting brake-style derivatives for examples.

Porsche just revealed the third-generation Cayenne. The 2019 Porsche Cayenne receives new turbocharged engines, a lighter body, staggered-width tires, and a host of other updates that hint at improved performance. The vehicle heads to dealerships in the U.S. midway through 2018 and starts at $66,750.

The Cayenne has been a big seller for Porsche, but Blume says he feels no pressure for continued sales growth for the brand.

“We have had good growth in the last few years, but the number of cars is less important than the needs of customers,” Blume said, adding Porsche will never be a volume brand.