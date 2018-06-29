Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo Shatters Nürburgring Nordschleife Lap Record

The Nübrugring Nordschleife’s previous all-time lap record, a time of 6 minutes and 11.13 seconds, stood for over 35 years—35 years and 31 days, to be exact. Set by Stefan Bellof on May 28, 1983 in a 620-hp Rothmans Porsche 956 C, it had certainly withstood the test of time. But Bellof’s record proved no match for the latest in racing prototype technology, as the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo shattered his mark by a massive 51.88 seconds by posting a time of 5 minutes and 19.55 seconds around the 12.9-mile track, carrying an average speed of 145.3 mph.

Driving the record-setting race car was Timo Bernhard, a veteran endurance racer with a whopping five victories at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring to his name from behind the wheel of a Porsche 997 GT3-RSR. Oh, and he’s got two overall victories at the 24 Hours of LeMans to go with those, the second coming in 2017 behind the wheel of the 919 Evo’s predecessor, the 919 Hybrid.

“This is a great moment for me and for the whole team. The culmination of the 919 program! The Evo was perfectly prepared and I gave everything on this lap. Due to the aerodynamic pressure passages go full throttle, which I never imagined before. I’m really familiar with the Nordschleife. But today I got to know her again,” said the 37-year old German in a statement.

Powering the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo is a turbocharged 2.0-liter V-4—yes, V, not I—that sends a massive 720 hp to the rear wheels plus an electric motor that can temporarily send up to 440 hp to the front axle when enough energy has been captured by its KERS system. A seven-speed sequential racing gearbox handles shifting duties, while braking is handled entirely by wire.

Automobile contributor Steven Cole Smith was on the ground in Germany for the momentous occasion. Stay tuned for his complete report.