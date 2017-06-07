2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is One-Upmanship Manifested

Surprisingly, Porsche 911 Turbo S’ outnumber regular, non-S Turbos, at least in the States. Turbo buyers aren’t in the market to save money, so most walk in the dealership and simply request the best equipped, highest-marked 911 available, resulting in a set of keys to a Turbo S. Unfortunately for big spenders, outside of made-to-order paint and special order interior options, there weren’t many ways to differentiate their maxed-out, all-options-checked Turbo S from the rest of the Porsche crowd. Thankfully, Porsche has listened and offers a new limited Turbo S Exclusive Series that is unlike any other Turbo available.

Each Turbo S Exclusive Series arrives with the Aerokit, new rear fascia, black calipers, new exhaust, and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur fender plates. For maximum attention, the Exclusive Series can be had with a new, “exclusive” Golden Yellow Metallic paint that matches the new black wheels and interior accents. Of course, for those with subtler tastes, it’s offered in “other select exterior colors.”

Inside, the cockpit is designed with deviation in mind. Two stripes of Golden Yellow run the length of the cabin, matching the headrest and headliner design as well. The carbon fiber interior kit incorporates thin copper thread, providing a unique application not seen on any other Porsche.

All of this frill is nice, but we’re more interested in the mechanical changes. The 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six receives a power kit, boosting power from 580 hp to 607 hp, with a peak torque output of 553 lb-ft. Power is sent to all four wheels through Porsche’s wonderful PDK seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, allowing a stupendous 0-60 mph sprint of just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph. You’ll be inching ahead of “regular” Turbo S’ as well, with a 0-124 mph time of 9.6 seconds, cutting 0.3s off the normal S.

Once you park your car, aside from those who saw you get out, no one knows it’s yours. For when you want to one-up those inside the restaurant or equestrian club, Porsche will sell you a matching Porsche Design chronograph with the same color scheme as your car.

Pricing begins at $258,550, not much more than a maxed-out Turbo S. There are only going to be 500 of these built, however, so get in touch with Porsche soon.