/ Porsche 911 Speedster Concept Packs 500 Horsepower

Seventy years ago today, the first Porsche 356 Roadster officially hit the road. To celebrate its anniversary Porsche unleashed the 911 Speedster Concept in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany.

The silver-and-white two-tone Speedster Concept is the ninth incarnation to wear the legendary badge. The first was in 1957, the 356 A 1500 GS Carrera GT Speedster and the most recent was built in 2010, a 997 generation 911 Speedster.

For this year’s “70 years of Porsche Sports Cars” anniversary celebration, the 911 Speedster Concept gets its chassis from the 911 GT3 and its body from a 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet.

A 4.0-liter flat-six engine that packs over 500 horsepower powers the new concept. The naturally aspirated engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The new Speedster features carbon-fiber fenders, a carbon-fiber front trunk lid, a shorter windshield frame, shorter side windows, and rolls on 21-inch Fuchs-design rims with center locks.

There’s a 1950s-style central fuel tank cap, special mirrors, and headlight covers in the shape of an “X” as a shout out to its glorious racing history.

The concept sports a tonneau cover instead of a soft top and its B-pillars and rear fascia sport gold-plated Speedster lettering.

Around back gets a carbon-fiber rear decklid, a Plexiglas wind deflector, and titanium tailpipes.

Inside the navigation, radio, and air conditioning systems have been tossed to save weight. Instead, it gets carbon-fiber bucket seats and light brown leather in Cognac.

Stay tuned for more eXciting news to come from the marque as the celebrations continue this weekend and for many months to come.