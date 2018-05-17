Porsche 911 Speedster Can’t Hide Its GT3 Bits

Porsche is getting ready to wind down the 991 generation to make way for the upcoming 992. To celebrate, the German automaker plans to bring back the highly sought after Speedster model as a limited edition. Speedster variants have historically had low production runs and higher levels of equipment, and the 991 Speedster looks like it will be no different. The prototype shown here appears to have taken its bumpers and wheels straight off the 911 GT3.

It’s difficult to tell in these photos, but the convertible top is camouflaged toward the rear, with pieces of fabric awkwardly overlapping by the rear window and tucking into the door frames. Under the soft-top, there’s probably a hard tonneau cover with molded headrest fairings that are characteristic of the Speedster model. Interestingly, it looks like this prototype wears the 911 GT3’s front and rear bumpers, as well as its center-lock wheels.

In a couple of photos, you can see a GT3 testing alongside the prototype. We’d like to think that means the Speedster will get a version of the GT3’s 500-hp naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six. However, the 997-generation 911 Speedster used the same drivetrain as the Carrera GTS of the day, so it’s also possible Porsche will give the 991 version the 450-hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six from the current GTS.

Our shooter tells us Porsche will reveal the 911 Speedster at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. It will reportedly be limited to just 1,948 units to coincide with Porsche’s 70th anniversary. If that’s true, the 991 Speedster would have the second largest production run of the four 911 Speedster models—just behind the 2,104 examples of the first iteration in 1989. The 997 Speedster was limited to 356 units (a nod to the original 356 Speedster) while 934 copies were made of the 964 Speedster.

We should learn more as we get closer to the 911 Speedster’s debut this summer. In the meantime, enjoy these spy shots.