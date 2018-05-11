Porsche 911 GT3 R Looks Ready to Take Over the Track

With 514 hp, the road-going Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted earlier this year as the most potent naturally aspirated 911 ever built. Now, Porsche is bringing the same magic, and more, to the customer race car version.

The 911 GT3 R will be available to customer teams competing in FIA GT3 events for 2019. The model has a 4.0-liter flat-six naturally aspirated engine with direct injection and variable valve timing. It makes 550 hp without restrictors, but its actual output will depend on FIA regulations. The previous GT3 R only produced 500 hp. Porsche says the new car’s engine, which is paired to a six-speed sequential transmission, is more responsive this time around because of six new throttle butterflies.

Weight hasn’t been specified at this time, but Porsche took a number of measures to keep it down. Along with installing polycarbonate windows, a number of components including the roof, front hood, wheel arches, doors, side and tail sections, rear lid, and interior bits are made of a lightweight carbon fiber composite material. The model also boosts downforce at the front axle with wheel arch air vents and at the rear with a large wing.

At the front axle, the racer features a new double wishbone suspension and tires that have increased in circumference by 30 mm. There are also six-piston aluminum brake calipers and steel brake discs with a diameter of 390 mm. The rear axle is a multi-link setup, and there are four-piston calipers and discs measuring 370 mm.

For the first time, the 911 GT3 R will feature air conditioning. Inside the cabin Porsche also redesigned the seats, which are now bolted at six points. Porsche says the new racing bucket seat provides better protection to the driver during a crash. Buyers can opt for a heated windshield, sensor package, FIA endurance kit, and other features for factory installation.

Porsche will begin deliveries this December with prices starting at 459,000 euros. The order books are now open.