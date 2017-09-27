Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the Quickest Production Car on the Nurburgring at 6:47.03

Porsche has set a new world record on the Nurburgring with its newest fire-breathing supercar, the 2018 911 GT2 RS. The car is now the fastest production vehicle around the notorious race track with a time of 6:47.03.

Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President of Motorsport and GT cars at Porsche said that the team set a benchmark of 7:05 or lower for the 911 GT2 RS. He credits the automaker’s engineers, mechanics, and drivers for the car being able to beat their benchmark by 17.7 seconds, making the Porsche 911 GT2 RS the most powerful and the fastest 911 to date.

Before setting its quickest time, the 911 GT2 RS was able to beat the Lamborghini Huracan Performante’s record with their first lap and the car easily cracked below 6:50 afterwards. Behind the wheel of the two 911 GT2 RS vehicles were Lars Kern from Germany, a Porsche test driver and Nick Tandy from the U.K., a Porsche factory race car driver.

Andreas Preuninger, Director of the GT Line at Porsche is especially proud because the lap time proves that lap record at the Nurburgring can be reproduced since the two 911 GT2 RS vehicles they used performed consistently with each lap.

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the most powerful 911 to date and it’s powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six rated at 700 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque and paired to a modified seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. It has a top speed of 211 mph, weighs approximately 3,241 pounds, and can hit 60 mph in 2.7 seconds according to Porsche.

In addition to the more powerful engine, Porsche added a magnesium roof, front lid, and front and rear wings to lighten the car alongside a carbon-fiber engine cover, polyurethane front and rear aprons, polycarbonate rear and side windows, and titanium rear silencers. Carbon ceramic brakes, a new exhaust system, and a more aggressive chassis come standard.

Check out the videos below.