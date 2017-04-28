Porsche 911 GT2 RS and Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Spied in New Nurburgring Video

The Nürburgring Nordschliefe’s winding, snaking tarmac has been stomped on by the likes of F1 greats such as Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, and Jacky Ickx. Yet, its current claim to fame isn’t the danger that racing drivers still face, but rather in the production-based automobiles that use the German track’s pavement to set unbelievable lap times. It appears that both Porsche and Chevrolet, two titans in the sports car world, are battling it out for supreme dominance right now.

Caught by a spy videographer at the Nürburgring over the course of a day, we can see both the upcoming Porsche 911 GT2 RS and Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 both lapping the track at extremely high rates of speed. As these spy shots come from around the track, we believe that both Chevrolet and Porsche are aiming for top Nürburgring lap times, possibly even battling one another.

Rumors for the upcoming GT2 RS are varied in terms of power and torque, but the prevailing theory is that the most hardcore rear-wheel drive 911 will come with 600+ horsepower from a twin-turbocharged version of the 4.0-liter flat-six found in the new GT3. Power, as mentioned earlier, will be sent to the rear wheels alone, and through a PDK transmission. The car is expected to debut in the next year as the final send off to the current 991.2 generation 911.

The Chevy, however, that’s an interesting beast. Little is known about the upcoming super sports coupe. What we do know is that this will likely be the most track-focused Corvette Chevrolet has ever produced and that it will have massive aero gains versus the Z06. One other rumor is that the Corvette ZR1 will adopt new engine architecture, tentatively labeled the LT5. This new engine could feature dual-overhead cams, something that hasn’t been seen in any GM small-block since the original LT5 in the 1980s. There’s speculation that it will be turbocharged as well, though we’re not sure based on the sound emanating from the Corvette’s exhaust.

Additionally caught testing in this video are the upcoming Range Rover Velar SVR, a host of BMWs including the M4 CS, and what appears to be a hotter Aston Martin DB11, possibly the DB11 S.

As for the Range Rover, the Velar SVR will likely see the same 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 engine found in the Jaguar F-Type SVR and the Range Rover Sport SVR, and power will likely stay at 550 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque.

The DB11, though, is harder to pin down, as there’s little information available on the upcoming grand tourer.