Porsche 911 #1,000,000 is an Irish Green Carrera S

The one-millionth Porsche 911 has rolled off the assembly line in Zuffenhausen, 54 years after the first of the now-iconic rear-engine coupes.

Speaking at the ceremony in Porsche’s Zuffenhausen factory, Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Porsche AG, said, “54 years ago, I was able to take my first trips over the Grossglockner High Alpine Road with my father. The feeling of being in a 911 is just as enjoyable now as it was then. That’s because the 911 has ensured that the core values of our brand are as visionary today as they were in the first Porsche 356/1 from 1948.”

The honors of being 911 #1,000,000 went to a Carrera S, which uses a twin-turbo flat-six good for 420 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. Finished in a special “Irish Green” color, the car features exclusive options that echo the original 911. Don’t go reaching for your checkbook, however — Porsche is keeping this one for itself. After a world tour that will include a trip across the Scottish Highland and laps of the Nurburgring, the one-millionth 911 will be going into the collection at the Porsche museum.

The success of the 911, according to Oliver Blue, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, is because, “We have continued to enhance the technology of the 911, refining and perfecting the sports car.”

The production line at Zuffenhausen is also home to Porsche’s 718 Boxster and Cayman sports cars. All three are built on the same assembly line, making it necessary for employees to be experts in up to 200 different tasks. That number looks set to expand as, per Porsche, the Zuffenhausen facility will soon being production of the upcoming Mission E EV.

Porsche’s Chair of Group Works Council, Uwe Huck, ends with, “I cannot imagine the success story of the 911 without out unique Porsche employees. Today, we have the one-millionth 911. The good thing about it is that our colleagues still make them with the same devotion as the first car.”