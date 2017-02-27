Pininfarina H600 Concept Gears Up for 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Pininfarina is teasing a new hybrid luxury sedan called the H600 “with new energy propulsion” ahead of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

The Italian design house, now owned by Mahindra of Mumbai, India, is tight lipped on other details about the concept car other than that it sports “eco-friendly technology.”

It was designed for the Hybrid Kinetic Group, an electric vehicle company based in Hong Kong.

No other information has been released about the hybrid vehicle aside from the teaser photos and it’s safe to assume to will be powered by a combination of an electric motor and gas engine.

The hybrid saloon looks a little bit like a flattened or slammed Chevrolet Camaro with slim LED headlights and a wide, elegant grille with curving bars above its bulging hood.

Around back the four-door sedan sports a long red light kit surrounded in chrome that stretches across the top of the trunk lid.

Inside the H600 luxury concept offers a chunky, leather wrapped steering wheel with a flat bottom, a digital dash, a huge touch screen, and an analog clock for its driver.

Also Geneva bound is the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina and Emerson Fittipaldi. The race champion infused his track knowledge into the development of the supercar, which will also be available in the Gran Turismo PlayStation series.

Stay tuned for more details about both automobiles that will be revealed on March 7 at the Geneva Motor Show.