Pininfarina Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo is Geneva Bound

Pininfarina is gearing up to introduce a 600-hp track car at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Those who can’t get their hands on the limited-edition EF7 will have a chance to experience the car in PlayStation 4’s Gran Turismo Sport.

The Pininfarina Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo was made in collaboration with Emerson Fittipaldi, an F1 legend and two-time Indy 500 winner. Earlier this month, Pininfarina released its first teaser of the new car, and it looks promising.

A second teaser image reveals more of the car’s bold bodywork. In a recent release, Fittipaldi promised that the car “not only provides pure passion and adrenaline but will also be forgiving and safe for drivers of all skill levels.” He added, “Owner-drivers can expect reliability, lower maintenance cost and minimal mechanic and tech teams – which means more time and elation on the track.”

The EF7 boasts a naturally aspirated V-8 engine producing more than 600 hp. The body and monocoque are made from carbon fiber, contributing to a low weight of around 1,000 kilograms, or 2,205 pounds. The engine and transmission are “Fittipaldi” single manufacturer-made.

Pininfarina hinted we’ll find out more in the next few days. The EF7 Vision Gran Turismo will make its official debut March 7 in Geneva.