Pininfarina H600 Hybrid Sedan Concept Introduced in Geneva

Pininfarina used the 2017 Geneva auto show to debut two concepts, the H600, a luxury sedan concept designed for Hybrid Kinetic Group, and the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo, a bespoke track car built for Indy 500 champion Emerson Fittipaldi.

The H600 is the first vehicle study to come out of Pininfarina’s partnership with China-based Hybrid Kinetic Group, which required a luxury vehicle that featured an elegant exterior and a lounge-inspired cabin that caters to rear-seat passengers. To make the interior more luxurious, Pininfarina used natural leather, wood veneer on the seat shells and the floor, a clock mounted on the center of the dashboard, and copper contrast stitching to go with the cocoa brown upholstery.

Powering the H600 Concept is a hybrid powertrain comprised of a micro turbine range extender, battery and electric motors developed by Hybrid Kinetic Group. In total, the H600’s powertrain generates about 600 kW or roughly 804 hp. As for range, the H600 can travel up to 1,000 km or around 621 miles with the range extender. All-wheel drive is standard and comes with a torque vectoring system. Pininfarina says that the H600 can do 0-62 mph in 2.9 seconds.

In addition to the H600, Pinifarina also unveiled the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo concept that features an all carbon fiber structure. A 600-hp 4.8-liter naturally aspirated V-8 coupled powers the EF7 Vision Gran Turismo, routing thrust to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission and two-way mechanical limited-slip differential. The car is a concept commissioned by Indy 500 champion Emerson Fittipaldi as a way to fulfill his dream of creating a track-capable vehicle. The one-off car was built by German race car maker HWA, but will also be available digitally in the Gran Turismo video game series on PlayStation.