Peugeot L750 R HYbrid Vision Concept Joins Gran Turismo Sport Lineup

a href="http://www.automobilemag.com/news/peugeot-citroen-lays-10-year-plan-north-america-26-car-global-product-plan/">Peugeot has released a 750-hp concept hybrid that will be available to drive on PlayStation 4 Gran Turismo Sport later this month.
The Peugeot L750 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo has a gas engine that delivers up to 580 hp and can hit 10,000 rpm. A lithium-ion battery powers an electric motor that adds another 170 hp for a total of 750 ponies.
The entire engine and transmission assembly, including the 7-speed racing gearbox, sits on the rear axle. To boost performance, Peugeot added forged-magnesium wheels, a dual-circuit hydraulic braking system, four ventilated carbon discs, and independent front and rear suspensions that alter the ride height based on the car’s speed. Thanks in large part to its carbon fiber structure, the car weighs just under 1,820 pounds.
The L750 R HYbrid follows up on another hybrid sports car for Gran Turismo. Last year, Peugeot unveiled the L500 R, which features a gas engine and two electric motors for a total of, you guessed it, 500 hp. The new Vision Gran Turismo model is 386 pounds lighter and can hit 62 mph in 2.4 seconds, making it 0.1 second quicker than its predecessor.
Both Peugeots will be available to drive on Gran Turismo Sport. The game officially launches October 17.
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.