Peugeot Instinct Shooting Brake Concept Revealed

Peugeot introduced a shooting brake concept vehicle at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain prior to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

The French company says that the self-driving Instinct Concept was designed for freedom and sees autonomous connected vehicles as the next automotive revolution.

Its concept offers two active driving modes Drive Boost for a dynamic ride and Drive Relax that uses Advanced Driving Assistance Systems.

It also feature two self-driving modes — Autonomous Soft, which is made for comfort and long rides, and Autonomous Sharp, which is designed for precise, efficient road handling.

The concept vehicle features a 300 horsepower “PHEV power chain” and Peugeot is working with Samsung to connect the car with the user’s smartphone and data cloud.

It envisions a future where your car can drive you home in autonomous mode after a long day at the office or pick you up at a certain time by accessing the information from your digital schedule.

And if that’s not all, it will even suggest you get out and walk sometimes to help you keep fit. Good luck with that one.

“A Peugeot that offers something different, that has its own vibe. Our customers can vouch for this, the success of the new Peugeot 3008 proves it, and the same will be true of the self-driving car in the future,” Jean-Philippe Imparato, Peugeot CEO said in a statement.

Peugeot touts its i-Cockpit system that can adapt as it switches between Drive and Autonomous modes. The steering wheel folds into the dashboard when it is in self-driving mode and the accelerator pedal and brakes retract as well.

There’s a 9.7-inch screen and a holographic cluster on the central console that is used to command the car and switch between modes. You can also talk to the car via a chatbot — a speech-driven personal assistant — Peugeot claims.

“Designing a self-driving car is an exciting challenge. There are two opposing concepts – active driving and autonomous mode – and our job is to bring them together, with one clear objective: maintaining the enjoyment and arousing emotions,” Gilles Vidal, Peugeot, head of styling adds.

Inside there’s a 3D mesh that is shaped to fit occupants and also trims the side panels around the central console, door panels, and the seats. The sunroof curves around the passengers too — a nice touch.

After Barcelona, the Peugeot Instinct Concept can be seen at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show on March 7.