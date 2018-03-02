Peter Mullin Reveals Plans to Open New Museum in England

According to Octane magazine, automotive museum mogul Peter Mullin plans to open a new museum in England. The all-new facility will house examples of Mullin’s extensive collection of pre- and post-war cars, primarily of French origin. The $200 million development is tentatively called The Mullin at Great Tew, located in the Cotswolds region of south England. Approximately 160-acres are set aside for the elaborate structure, set to draw 200,000 visitors a year when it opens in 2020.

Specifically, the proposed museum will break ground on a portion of the Enstone airfield, some 20 miles north of Oxford. The building features 60,000 sq. ft of display space over four floors, accompanied by 50,000 sq. ft of storage space. On the museum grounds, a demonstration track and workshop complex will serve visitors. For patrons of the museum and well-heeled visitors, a series of 28 lodges are planned with various layouts and sizes.

At the moment, there’s no word on the future of the original Mullin museum located in Oxnard, California. The 50,000 sq. ft. facility houses some of the greatest Art Deco-era cars the industry has ever seen, ranging from a perfect 1936 Bugatti Type 57C Atlantic to a 1925 Bugatti Type 22 pulled from the depths of an Italian lake.

Don’t expect to only see Mullin’s collection at the new facility. “‘I know from my experience with the Mullin museum at Oxnard [California] and the Petersen that there’s a tradition of lending vehicles to other museums for exhibitions, and I’m sure there’ll be opportunities for that here,” he told Octane. “It won’t just be about classics, however. We want to celebrate not just where we’ve been but where we’re going.”

Considering the reasonably quiet nature of the area, not everyone is pleased with the plans. Some residents, including actor Sir Patrick Stewart, are vocal in their dissent against the proposal with some calling it “elitist.” Project director Kieran Hedigan told Octane that “One of the key objectives of The Mullin is to serve audiences of all ages, rich and poor, young and old,” he said. “This project will transform an overgrown brownfield site into a destination for grandparents and grandchildren and everyone in between.”