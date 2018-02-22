Rock Stars’ Lamborghinis Face Off at Bonhams’ 2018 Goodwood Members’ Meeting Sale

You can drive Paul McCartney’s, Rod Stewart’s, and Nick Mason’s cars—provided you have a big bank account to match their auction estimates.

Three classic sports cars formerly owned by the rock gods will cross the block at Bonhams‘ 2018 Goodwood Members’ Meeting Sale next month.

McCartney’s 1967 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 is expected to fetch between $500,000 to $600,000 in case you are interested in owning a classic touring car owned by the Beatles legend.

The Lamborghini is one of only 250 created and one of only four imported to the U.K. according to the auction house. It packs a V-12 engine and has a top speed of 167 mph.

If you prefer a more modern Lambo, look no further than Stewart’s 1991 Lamborghini Diablo, which is expected to sell in the $170,000 to $200,000 range.

Bonhams says the crooner bought the sexy red coupe as a Christmas present to himself after another banner year of platinum record sales. It has had three other owners since he sold it and has only 27,000 miles on it.

Lastly, our favorite is Mason’s 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GT Spider, which should sell in the $500,000 to $600,000 range.

Pink Floyd’s drummer collected Ferraris and other supercars since the late 1960s. His mid-engine Dino is one of only 21 right-hand drive models ordered with flared wheel arches and 7.5-inch wide Campagnolo wheels. It has 52,871 miles on the clock.

The black beauty with rich leather interior by Pininfarina/Scaglietti looks like the perfect ride to listen to “Wish You Were Here” in.

The sale will be held on March 18 at Goodwood.

Photos courtesy of Bonhams.