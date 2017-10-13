Paris Says Au Revoir to Gas and Diesel Cars by 2030

Paris will eradicate gas- and diesel-powered vehicles from the city by 2030, reports Reuters.

Like many cities around the world, Paris has imposed strict regulations on vehicles to curb pollution in recent years. It has instigated car-free days and restricted vehicles older than 20 years from entering the city. Now from 2030, only electric cars will be permitted in the world’s most visited city.

Fortunately, Parisians have access to a robust public transportation system that should ease the pain of the gas car ban. Many don’t own cars, an option that would be unthinkable in some cities in the U.S. including Los Angeles.

Paris City Hall declines to call the move a “ban” on combustion-engine cars, but rather a deadline for making an exit. As Paris prepares to host the 2024 Olympics, it’s likely we’ll see quite a bit of progress on the ban by that time.

As we learned a few months ago, France will end the sale of gas and diesel cars by 2040. Britain has introduced the very same timeline for ending the sale of internal combustion vehicles.

China recently confirmed it wanted to stop selling gas and diesel cars, and Germany hinted at similar intentions. Here on our shores, California is considering jumping on the bandwagon. The U.S. remains the world’s biggest polluter, although there’s no sign pointing to an end of gas and diesel car sales throughout the country.