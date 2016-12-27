Porsche is teasing us with another ultra rare and exclusive ride on Facebook. This time around it’s a Panamera Turbo Executive by Porsche Exclusive.

Porsche showcased the Carmine Red sedan with 21-inch SportDesign wheels on its Facebook page where it’s been scoring thousands of likes and hundreds of shares.

Sure, it might just look like another Panamera Turbo Executive on the outside, but this one is special, and it joins a rare collection of “Exclusive” Caymans, Cayennes, Macans, 718s, and 911s.

Stuttgart has been producing one-offs and limited production models since the 1930s. It was originally called “Sonderwunschprogramm” or the Special Wishes Program. In 1986, the name was changed to the much easier to spell Porsche Exclusive.

The program represents the highest level of personalization for Porsche fans. If you want an all Alcantara interior, more wood, carbon or aluminum, Porsche Exclusive has got you covered.

In the early 1950s, a Porsche 356 was covered in fur at the request of a customer — so, if you can dream it up they can build it for a price.

This latest example includes a few handcrafted flourishes like a black and Bordeaux Red leather interior with custom red stitching throughout the cabin.

There’s illuminated carbon fiber doorsill guards, a red-faced clock for the dash, and even a matching two-toned key fob. No other details were revealed about the Panamera aside from the posted photos.

In the past, customers had to travel to Zuffenhausen or Leipzig to design the Porsche of their dreams. Now, you can find design specialists at the Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia and Los Angeles, California too.

Before scheduling your appointment, you can start building your dream Porsche by using the company’s car configurator. A base Panamera Turbo Executive starts at $161,050. Carmine Red paint adds $3,300 and the SportDesign package in black adds another $6,075 to the bill.

No word on how much it would cost to cover the exterior in Alcantara, but we bet it would cost a bunch and look way cooler than fur.