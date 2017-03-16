Pagani Launches Huayra Roadster Configurator

Stiffer, lighter, more powerful than the hardtop Huayra, the Huayra Roadster is a 764 horsepower middle finger to logic, reason, and fiscal responsibility with a price tag of $2,410,792 a pop. Yet, even if you had that type of disposable income, and boy do we wish we did, all 100 examples of the ultimate open top supercar have already been sold. However, for those still wanting to see what their Pagani Huayra Roadster would look like, the company has launched a new interactive configurator that allows you to virtually build your own perfect Pagani.

While most Paganis see a bevy of personalized touches, and at $2.5 million we’d hope there’d be quite a few, the configurator only gives you a handful of available options to choose from. Choices include 19 paint and colored carbon exteriors, four different wheel finishes, and three different leather options. All of which culminates in spectacular renderings that dreamers can interact with on Pagani’s website.

Actual Pagani owners are able to choose from other options that further make each Pagani Huayra Roadster an expression of their individual style and tastes. The Huayra Roadster is powered by the same twin-turbocharged Mercedes-AMG-sourced V-12 engine as the Huayra and Huayra BC. However, power, as mentioned before, has been increased. Additionally, a new form of carbon fiber called, Carbo-Triax HP52, has been used to reduce the Huayra Roadster’s weight by 176 pounds. Yet, it offers 52% more stiffness than Pagani’s previous carbon-fiber weave.

Horacio Pagani, the mad genius behind the company and the cars, said that the Huayra Roadster was “The pursuit of beauty as a fundamental concept, an unbridled work of art, intelligence, and open-air passion.” We agree as evidenced by the inordinate amount of time we’ve spent spec’ing out our individual roadsters over the last couple of days.

However, for those wishing to buy a new Pagani, there’s a new rumor out of the Geneva Motor Show that there could be something coming just around the corner, especially since both the standard Huayra, Huayra Roadster, and Huayra BC are all sold out.

Build your own Pagani in the meantime here.