Oscar Mayer Adds Drone to Wienermobile Fleet

Given the Wienermobile has been around since 1936, it’s time for Oscar Mayer to update its hot dog delivery fleet for a new generation. Enter the WienerDrone, designed to reach hungry hot dog eaters in remote locations.

The WienerDrone can fly at a maximum altitude of 1,200 feet for up to 15 minutes at a time. The downside? It only carries one hot dog. And you better catch it when it deploys from the hot dog chute.

In a new promotional video, Oscar Mayer shows off its entire Wienerfleet. There’s the WienerRover, a small, remote-controlled off-road vehicle capable of delivering six hot dogs, a WienerCycle with a built-in hot dog warmer sidecar, and a WienerMini based on the Mini Cooper. Lastly, there’s the most impressive of them all: the classic Wienermobile that can hold up to 27,000 hot dogs.

The expanded fleet debuts not only in time for the Fourth of July holiday, but also as Oscar Mayer announces a major overhaul of its product. The company has removed all added nitrates and nitrites, by-products, and artificial preservatives from its entire line of hot dogs. In celebration, all five of Oscar Mayer’s vehicles will travel to Weiner, Ark., for the Fourth of July holiday and greet residents with hot dogs.