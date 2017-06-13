OrangeArt is the New Edition for Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

Do you like orange, live in Germany, and are shopping for a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe? Well, you’re in luck — a new OrangeArt Edition is being offered to give your ride a subtle blast of color inside and out.

Orange highlights are used in combination with a choice of exclusive exterior and interior packages. The special models can be ordered now and will be available in showrooms in August.

GLE owners can choose from black, polar white, obsidian black, iridium silver, selenite gray, or designo diamond white bright paint, for starters. Add 21-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels painted in an exclusive high-gloss black finish with orange rim flange. Up front, the headlights feature a black LED ring and orange highlights are added to the front apron.

Inside, the sports seats are upholstered in exclusive black nappa leather with orange piping and gray topstitching. Floor mats with AMG lettering and piping in orange are included as well as black door center panels with topstitching in gray.

A sporty three-spoke multifunction steering wheel in black nappa leather, sports pedals in brushed stainless steel with rubber studs, and aluminum trim complete the package.

Pricing starts at about $4,669 for the exterior upgrade and $2,935 for the interior touches, plus at least $69,650 for your new GLE 350 d, GLE 400, GLE 500, and GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe.

No word on whether the special edition will be offered in the U.S. at this time.