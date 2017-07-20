One-Owner 1995 McLaren F1 to be Sold at Bonhams’ 2017 Quail Auction

Forget “survivors” and factory-fresh examples – the wild and weird collector car market is now putting an increased value on “new-to-market” cars that haven’t heard the crack of an auctioneer’s gavel in many years, if ever. It looks like Bonhams nabbed one of the coolest ones – a new-to-market McLaren F1 that has remained with the first owner for 23 years.

Among the field of 64 street-legal McLaren F1s, it’s hard to stand out. In the case of this silver example, its mission accomplished: this is the first F1 to be officially imported to the U.S. The original and current owner purchased the F1 at the factory in 1996 while visiting. Immediately after purchase, he and his two closest friends toured Europe behind the wheel, racking up roughly half of the current 9,600 miles on the odometer in the process.

After the trip concluded, he immediately dropped the F1 off at the factory, where it underwent general service. Following the check-up, it was sent to Ameritech in New York, which was in charge of federalization and conversion. Once it was road legal, the owner took delivery and has enjoyed the car for two decades.

Now, it seems it’s time to part ways, likely in no small part to the F1’s current incredible market valuation. The car comes with a pile of service receipts dating back to the original purchase date, along with a whole bucket of F1 owner goodies including the tool kit, limited-edition TAG Heuer watch, luggage set, books, and the modem used to send diagnostics to the service team in Woking.

No sale estimate is provided, but going off of recent F1 results, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the hammer fall above the eight-figure mark when the F1 goes up for sale at Bonhams’ 2017 Quail auction later next month, which takes place ahead of the Pebble Beach Concours during the Monterey Car Week.