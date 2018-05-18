Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol is Ready for Adventure

Last month, Nissan announced it would build another crowd-sourced concept for the annual Overland Expo West show in Flagstaff, Arizona. After receiving input on the modifications from Facebook and Instagram users, Nissan has completed its one-off “Mountain Patrol” Armada SUV.

The Armada Mountain Patrol was designed with overlanding in mind, so every modification either helps it be a better off-roader or a more hospitable mobile campsite. Nissan started with a stock 2018 Armada 4WD, which packs a 390-hp 5.6-liter V-8 that comes mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. From there, Nissan added 17-inch Icon Bronze Rebound wheels wrapped in 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, a Calmini 6-inch lift kit, and Icon coil-over suspension with extended A-arms. Nissan said it made only minimal changes to the Armada’s drivetrain.

Those upgrades should help the Armada Mountain Patrol conquer the trails, but because overlanding is all about accessorizing, Nissan didn’t stop there. Fans voted to outfit the Armada further with a set of Baja Designs auxiliary lights and light bar, which is mounted to a Rhino Rack Backbone roof-mounted cargo system. The project also receives Calmini steel bumpers, a Warn Zeon Platinum 12S Winch, Calmini rock rails, and a Hi-Lift jack. Because overlanding is about camping as much as it is off-roading, the Mountain Patrol gets a roof-mounted four-person Mt. Shasta tent, Rhino Rack Batwing awning, ARB refrigerator, ARB drawer system, ARB twin-screw air compressor, and Pelican 1650 hard cases. A custom orange wrap chosen by social media fans tops the whole thing off.

The Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol concept will make its public debut at Overland Expo West this weekend, but Nissan North America’s chief marketing manager Brandon White says it will also make appearances at events throughout the summer. Hopefully one of those is somewhere in the wilderness, where this rig looks like it would fit right in.