Okcu Introduces Elegance Edition for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Okcu Individual Automotive Concepts unveiled its latest bespoke Mercedes-Benz V-Class interior that looks fit for a recently minted pop star.
The Turkish atelier introduced its Elegance Edition V-Class luxury van last week at the 2017 Dubai Motor Show. They describe it as “your very own private jet on the road.”
Okcu has been in the luxury interior design business since 1951. In addition to converting Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Sprinter vans, they also transform interiors for automobiles, planes, and yachts.
According to the company, the V-Class luxury conversion requires 3,350 hours for the upgrade and includes 168 different operations for its hand-crafted executive van.
The bespoke interior of the V-Class is trimmed with Ochre Nappa leather upholstery, Macassar wood trim, and the side panels are embedded with mother of pearl.
The Elegance Edition V-Class also receives a Bang & Olufsen sound system and a Rolls-Royce-like fiber optic Starlight Headliner. Okcu says their knock-off helps create an atmosphere of “a dark summer midnight full of stars.”
All interior functions are controlled via an iPad that includes the screen divider, side tables, leg rests, seat massage, and other gizmos. Naturally there’s also a full mini bar, champagne cooler, and even an espresso machine.
Mercedes-Benz offers six engine variants for the V-Class vans and pricing for the Okcu Elegance Edition conversion is based on the upgrades added and varies per vehicle. Okcu offers four or six seat customizations.
We imagine it’s not cheap, but you’ll have one the coolest vans in the world for your band and/or groupies. Order one with a Jacuzzi so you can make a splash wherever you go.
