Official Tesla Semi-Truck Video Revealed

There’s a hotbed of excitement over at the Tesla Design Studio in Hawthorne, California in anticipation of tonight’s official debut of the automaker’s electric semi-truck.

Despite Model 3 production hell, stock price drops, and class-action lawsuits from former employees claiming racial discrimination, it appears that the unveiling is right on schedule—for a change.

Tesla Design Studio released a short video of the electric semi-truck in action on Instagram. The official unveiling is scheduled for 8 pm Pacific Standard Time Thursday. If you weren’t invited to the big shindig you can watch it live on Tesla.com.

Not too much is known about the mystery rig, but earlier this week Elon Musk tweeted that it would “blow your mind out of your skull.”

Musk also boasted Wednesday on Twitter that “it can transform into a robot, fight aliens and make one hell of a latte.”

So, you can imagine we are very curious to see it in action.

It can transform into a robot, fight aliens and make one hell of a latte pic.twitter.com/8h9vvWu4f5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2017

In a recent cover story in Rolling Stone, Neil Strauss interviewed the emotional entrepreneur and also had the opportunity to see the Tesla truck along with other future vehicle prototypes in person.

Strauss alludes to a “driver comfort feature” that could not be published in the magazine due to threats of jail time, but we guess that it must in fact be a latte machine—unless it can actually transform into a self-driving robot that can battle aliens.

“Probably no one will buy it because of this,” Musk tells Rolling Stone. “But if you are going to make a product, make it beautiful. Even if it doesn’t affect sales, I want it to be beautiful.”

Judging from the recent video, it certainly looks like a beauty. Tune in tonight for the truckload of hype that is sure to unfold at Tesla headquarters. We can’t wait.