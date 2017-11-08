Official 2018 Jeep Wrangler Interior Shots Revealed

This just in…more official Jeep shots of the 2018 Wrangler have been revealed and this time we get to see the new 4×4’s interior.

The first image shows a red Rubicon with a black interior with red stitching. It looks bloody cool, especially the six-speed manual transmission.

There’s also a decent-sized navigation screen, a sporty leather wrapped steering wheel with more red stitching, and a lot of familiar controls and doodads found in the current Jeep line-up.

“The all-new Wrangler’s interior design combines authentic styling, precision craftsmanship, and high-quality materials that result in improved versatility and comfort for drivers and passengers,” says the latest release from Jeep.

The second image offers more of the same except it is taken from the outside of the vehicle. Overall it looks pretty awesome to us and we are looking forward to taking one to our favorite mud bog.

Jeeps says more images and information about the all-new Wrangler will be revealed at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 29.

We can’t wait. If the meantime check out more photos in our gallery and don’t forget to check back for more updates.