Oddities, Easter Eggs, and Curios at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show

Auto shows can be hectic. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the bright lights, talking heads, cameras, and blaring loudspeakers. Slow down, grab a coffee, look between the lines, and there is much to see other than the big-ticket debuts. Here are our five favorite offbeat cars from the 2017 Detroit auto show.

Carbon fiber wheels on the Ford GT

We’ve seen quite a few Ford GT prototypes and design bucks since the car broke cover in 2015, but we’re just now beginning to see the finalized production version of the forthcoming supercar. This year, Ford rolled out a ruby-red GT, sporting a set of fabulous carbon fiber wheels we’ve never seen in person before. This is Ford’s second implementation of this technology, a production feature we first saw on the GT350 R.

1971 Dodge Challenger “Shakedown”

We’ve already seen this matte black Challenger at SEMA, but it’s nice to see it in icy Detroit. Essentially, this is a modernized Challenger, packing bits from the current car into a retro shell. The headlights, taillights, wheels, and brakes are all from the new car, along with a rip-snortin’ 6.4-liter V-8 from the SRT 392.

Just Three Ferraris

Ferrari, Porsche, Maserati, Lamborghini, and Bentley are all conspicuously absent from this year’s show, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some haute metal in attendance. Make sure you stop by Brembo’s stand and check out the red Ferrari GTC4 Lusso – move a few feet down the line and you’ll find a Ferrari California T and 458 Challenge art car.

Lightning McQueen Replica

To promote the impending release of “Cars 3,” a full-scale Lightning McQueen replica was rolled out among the cluster of concept cars. It’s wild how detailed the red Pixar character is, and we’re sure it will be the show favorite of every young attendee.

Chevrolet 2500HD Alaskan Edition

Another SEMA concept, but this one is particularly apropos. It’s big, blue, and insanely powerful. Under the hood, the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel spins out 445 hp and a tremendous 910 lb-ft of torque, enough to shift any amount of winter powder that gets in its way.