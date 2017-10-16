NXP Claims Platform Breakthrough for Automotive Computers

BIRMINGHAM, Michigan–Modern, advanced automobiles already require more lines of code than a modern passenger airliner, says NXP Semiconductors, the self-proclaimed largest supplier of automotive semiconductors in the world.

To prepare for a coming decade of increased automotive connectivity, electrification and assisted driving/semi-autonomy, NXP has announced it is launching “the world’s first fully scalable automotive computing architecture,” named S32, which will first appear in eight 2020 and ’21 model year manufacturers’ models.

NXP claims a tenfold increase in performance, reduction in software development by 90 percent and more than 40-percent software development re-use, with new levels of safety and security, even during over-the-air updates, says Matt Johnson, senior vice president and general manager.

“S32 is compatible with everything from low-end to high-end vehicles,” says Ray Cornyn, NXP’s vice president and general manager for vehicle dynamics & safety product line.

The computing platform will roll out in the latest models from the eight auto manufacturers. NXP says it will announce new, separate computing architecture for chassis control, powertrain and advanced driver assistance systems.

NXP built its semi-conductor expertise by supplying to the banking industry, Cornyn said, and that experience helped it develop tight “crypto-security” for S32.