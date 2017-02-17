Only a Few Days Left to Order the Chevrolet SS

If you want a Chevrolet SS, you’d better act now because the order books are closing in just a few days.

February is the last month to order a Chevrolet SS, reports GM Authority. Earlier this year, General Motors announced it would cease production of the SS in Australia, where it is known as the Holden VF Commodore. No replacement vehicle is planned.

The rear-drive sedan receives no special send-off for its final model year. The 2017 Chevrolet SS still comes equipped with a 6.2-liter V-8 engine that delivers 415 hp.

Losing the Chevrolet SS won’t put a major dent in the automaker’s U.S. sales. The SS was never intended to be a high-volume player in the U.S., and in 2016, only 3,013 copies were sold. That’s an increase of 4.1 percent from the previous year.

Though it was a niche product for sure, we’re definitely going to miss the SS. It was a true sleeper sport sedan with very few competitors. V-8-powered four-doors that start below $50,000 don’t come along very often, and the SS was one of the best. So if you want one, you’d better hurry.