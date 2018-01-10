Now You Can Rent-A-Jag F-Type SVR at Enterprise

Can’t afford a Jaguar F-Type SVR of your very own? Good news—now you can rent one at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in select locations around the U.S.

Better yet, you can get someone to rent one for you, for your birthday, anniversary, or a fun weekend getaway—hint, hint.

Enterprise and Jaguar teamed up to allow drivers to rent one for about $700 a day, a 575-horsepower SVR coupe with a top speed of 200 mph—but you can bet you are on your own if you get a speeding ticket.

The rental company added over 20 F-Type SVRs to its Exotic Car Collection fleet in 15 markets around the country. It is the only car rental brand to offer this specific vehicle to renters we are told.

“The Jaguar F-Type SVR is one of the most sought-after high-end vehicles available today, and it’s a thrill for us to add these cars to our fleet and make it easier for drivers to experience them firsthand,” said Will Withington, Enterprise VP, in a statement.

“We pride ourselves on providing our customers with access to one of the largest collections of exotic and premium vehicles on the planet, and our consistent growth continues to reinforce strong demand for these luxury rentals.”

Depending on your location, the cool Jags can be rented along with everything from Aston Martins to Lamborghinis. Enterprise says the F-Type SVR will be added to its Exotic Car Collection fleet locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Minnesota, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Naples, Orlando, South Florida, Seattle, Phoenix, North Carolina, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Pittsburgh. Sorry, Cleveland.

“As an aspirational product and the halo performance vehicle for the Jaguar brand, this partnership means even more people will have the opportunity to experience thrilling driving dynamics, and the best of British design,” said Kim McCullough, Jaguar Land Rover VP of marketing.

The cars rent for approximately $700 a day at Enterprise’s Los Angeles location and include 100 miles per day—after that it’s .99 cents per mile. Tires for shredding are extra—way extra.