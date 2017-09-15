Land Rover Offers Off-Road Driving Lessons in the Defender

We’ve been deprived of the Land Rover Defender for a few decades now here in the U.S., so we’re looking forward to an all-new version that’s destined for our market. But before that model arrives, drivers can get their fill of the iconic SUV by taking off-road lessons from Land Rover at one of its Experience Centers across the nation.

Drivers who participate in the new program will put the Defender through its paces across grass, mud, ruts, water crossings, and other difficult terrain with coaching from professional instructors. A half-day course costs $1,200, and the full-day program will set you back $1,500.

The Land Rover Experience Heritage Program was officially announced today. Along with the Defender, drivers also have the opportunity to travel off the beaten path with the Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover vehicles. The program is available at Land Rover Experience Centers in Carmel, California; Manchester, Vermont; and Asheville, North Carolina.

The Heritage program is offered alongside a host of other driving programs from Land Rover. Check out Land Rover’s site if you’re interested in an adventure with the Defender.

Looking into the future, the new Defender arrives in 2018 and will sit on the same aluminum intensive architecture as the Range Rover Sport. Expect it to be a bit more civilized than the traditional version.

The Defender should receive improvements in its ride, handling, safety, and interior quality and ergonomics in order to attract a new set of buyers. However, Land Rover design boss Gerry McGovern has promised the new version will keep the same toughness as the original.