Apple CarPlay Will Finally Let You Use Google Maps and Waze

If you use Apple CarPlay, you’re likely familiar with how annoying it is to be stuck with Apple Maps. But those days are gone, because Apple announced that CarPlay will support third-party navigation apps such as Google Maps and Waze. This function should help prevent drivers from glancing down at their phones behind the wheel.

Just about every major auto brand has Apple CarPlay on their vehicles, and those that don’t are working to make the feature available. It allows drivers to use the interface from their iPhones on the car’s center screen. Not all phone apps are compatible with Apple CarPlay, but the most important ones are. You can play music from the car’s speakers and send messages using the car’s voice control system. Better yet for many drivers, having Apple CarPlay and Android Auto means you don’t need to spring for the automaker’s built-in navigation system, which often isn’t as good as Google Maps.

This enhancement is part of the slew of updates that come along with Apple iOS 12. The update rolls out this fall for iPhone 5s and later models, in addition to certain iPad and iPod models. A public beta program launches this month.

Source: Apple via Digital Trends