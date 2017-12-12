Novitec Has a Fancy Facelift for the Tesla Model S

Looking for a sexier Model S? Novitec is giving Tesla’s flagship sedan a stealthy upgrade for EV rider fans.

The Stetten, Germany-based tuner now offers a few choice carbon-fiber aerodynamic bits that provide modest accents to your 2016 or later Model S without drastically changing its appearance.

For starters, the outside gets a carbon front spoiler lip, side panel set, and rear diffuser. Novitec suspension and chassis tech offers new electronic adjustable shock absorbers with hydraulic height adjustment options.

There are two suspension options available for the Tesla. Models without air suspension can opt for an electronically adjustable coilover suspension that can lower ride height by 1.5 inches, while Model S sedans with air suspension can receive a sport upgrade package that lowers ride height by 0.9 inches.

It all rolls on custom 21-inch forged wheels designed by Vossen available in a range of transparent and solid colors. We are partial to the gold ones seen here. They look pretty rad.

Novitec also offers a carbon-ceramic high-performance braking system to help optimize stopping power around town. It consists of ventilated carbon ceramic discs, new calipers, and brake pads.

Inside, Novitec offers exclusive interiors made from leather and Alcantara in any color you can dream up. We wonder if they can do something in day-glo?

Of course, none of this will really make your Model S quicker, but think how much cooler your Tesla will look with those new rims alone.

The company also provides upgrades for the Model X SUV as well as many fine bits for Italian sports cars—especially ones from Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati.

Pricing hasn’t been announced at this time, but you can visit the company’s site for more details.