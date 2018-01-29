Norway Has the World’s First Ford Focus RS Taxi

If you call for a cab in Odda, Norway, there’s a chance you’ll get to ride in “Blue Lightning,” the Ford Focus RS hatchback owned and operated by cabbie and rallycross enthusiast Evald Jåstad.

Jåstad, a 36-year-old father of two, has put roughly 79,000 miles on his Focus RS in a year and a half by giving rides to locals and tourists visiting the Trolltunga cliff. The car is finished in the RS model’s characteristic Nitrous Blue paint and rides on white O.Z. Racing wheels, making it pretty recognizable in the small town where the locals have given it the above nickname. In the five-minute video below, Jåstad talks about the joys of giving rides in a 350-hp turbo all-wheel-drive hot hatch.

His customers run the gamut, ranging from his kindergarten-age son to a 96-year-old local woman who prefers riding in the RS to taking public transportation. She even sits up front in the low-slung, heavily bolstered sport seats. But his son might be the most enthusiastic about riding in the RS, as he constantly asks his dad in the video to “give it gas!”

Check out the clip to hear Jåstad’s story and see stunning footage of the Focus RS driving alongside some of Norway’s most picturesque fjords.