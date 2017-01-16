How Many Sports Cars Did We Buy Last Year?

Automobile Magazine founder David E. Davis, Jr., once said that the absolute number of car enthusiasts in the world is the same today as it was in 1905. Or something like that; I don’t know whether that quote is from 1986 or ’99. I’m not sure he said “1905” or “1912” or somewhere in-between.

But he knew what he was talking about. Whatever our absolute number, we’ve become a smaller minority as U.S. car sales hit record numbers, and automakers try to figure out how to get customers behind the wheel without making them actually drive. Calendar year 2016 sales of 17,539,052, according to Automotive News, topped the previous record set in CY15 by 56,211.

The difference between total CY15 and CY16 sales is 4,181 units greater than all of Mini’s sales in the U.S. last year.

Sports cars, however you define that term, didn’t help. Ford infamously lost significant Mustang sales here last year. Though the Blue Oval crowed about “record” sales in Western Europe, it wouldn’t take much to achieve that. Still, Ford sold more than 100,000 Mustangs in the U.S., and together, the three “pony cars” totaled 243,080 sales last year, down 8.7 percent from CY15.

Sporty sport/utility vehicles are probably grabbing sales from traditional sports cars, sport coupes, and sport sedans. Jaguar nearly doubled CY15 sales by selling 10,016 of its new F-Pace SUVs, which quickly became its bestseller here last year, despite having a higher sticker price than Jaguar’s other new car, the XE compact sedan. Jaguar F-Pace sales even outperformed Mazda MX-5 Miata sales in the U.S., by 551 units.

Early this month, I wrote about U.S. car sales in 2016, as I do after every year just ended. That annual column, and its monthly counterparts, violates our “No Boring Cars” dictum first coined by David E. Davis, Jr. That’s because I call out the volume models, the cars, trucks and SUVs that pay the bills at the major automakers; the vehicles that give them the profit margins to help fund the specialty models you, I, and a good portion of their engineers, designers and managers like to drive. Our cars — and yes, they are cars, not sporty sport/utilities — are known as noise in the system, volume-wise.

So here’s a little roundup of the sales for the models we like. This includes the sports cars, yes, of course, and the sport coupes and sport sedans. But also, the electric and electrified cars, which have their own enthusiast following, and a few select sporty SUVs and interesting sedans just to give perspective on how well they are selling compared with performance cars. I’m going to skip some low-volume, lame duck models such as the Honda CR-Z, Kia K900, and Volkswagen Eos.

While my regular monthly columns are compiled from sales reports released by the automakers, this column relies on Automotive News’ sales chart published the first week of January. Before you look at the numbers, some perspective: Ford sold 820,799 F-Series last year (the big-volume F-150, plus the Super-Duty F-Series models). Toyota sold 388,618 Camrys in CY16, and to include a model that’s interesting in its own right and is still available with a manual transmission, Honda sold 366,927 Civics, which was its bestseller last year. [Manual take rate for such models typically run between 2 percent and 5 percent, so that’s maybe 7,300 to 18,350 Civic sticks.] This year, Honda’s bestseller is very likely to be the new CR-V.

Although Toyota Prius sales dropped 26.1 percent as sub-models were dropped from the lineup, its total still was a healthy 136,632. Although the Kia Soul looks like a niche model, it remains the brand’s bestseller, at 145,768 sold, off 0.9 percent.

*Mazda Miata: 9,465, up 10.2 percent. Fiat 124 Spider: New model, 2,475 sold, for 11,940 total on the ND Miata platform.

*Toyota 86/Scion FR-S: 7,457, off 29 percent. Subaru BRZ: 4,141, off 21.8 percent, for 11,598 total on the Toyota/Subaru RWD sports car platform.

*BMW X6: 7,117 off 10 percent.

*Porsche Boxster/Cayman: 6,260, off 26.8 percent.

*Porsche Macan: 19,332, up 42.9 percent.

*Porsche Cars: 19,565, off 10 percent.

*Porsche SUVs: 34,715, up 15.7 percent.

*BMW 2 Series: 15,519, up 19.2 percent.

*Audi A5/S5: 8,354, off 35.4 percent. Allroad: 2,300, off 18.4 percent.

*Audi TT: 3,044, up 160.8 percent. R8: 736, up 48.7 percent.

*Chevrolet Corvette: 29,995, off 10 percent. Chevy SS: 3,013, off 4.1 percent.

*Chevrolet Volt: 24,739, up 60.7 percent. Chevy Bolt: 579 (for a total of 25,318 V/Bolts).

*Tesla Model S: 24,000, off 4.8 percent. Tesla Model X: 2,725, up 1,551 percent. Tesla’s total was 26,725, outselling V/Bolt by 1,407.

*Hyundai Veloster: 30,053, up 24 percent.

*Ford C-Max: 19,834, off 8.9 percent.

*BMW i3: 7,625, off 30.8 percent. BMW i8: 1,594, off 29.6 percent. Total: 9,219.

*Rolls-Royce (all models): 1,224, up 3.9 percent.

*Ferrari (all models): 2,460, up 20 percent.

*Bentley Continental GT: 1,144, off 32.7 percent.

*Bentley Bentayga: 884 (new).

*Lamborghini (all models): 1,032, up 2.3 percent.

*Alfa Romeo 4c: 480, off 27.2 percent. Alfa Romeo Giulia: 36 (new).

*Chrysler 300: 53,241, up 0.4 percent, and to end production this year.

*Dodge Viper: 630, off 8.7 percent, in its last year of production.

*Maserati Ghibli: 7,100, off 10.4 percent. Gran Turismo: 1,249, off 9 percent.

*Maserati Quattroporte: 2,268, off 5.4 percent. Levante: 1,917 (new).

*Buick Cascada: 7,153 (new).

*Acura NSX: 269 (new).

*Kia K900: 834, off 67 percent.

*Jaguar F-Type: 4,069, off 12.1 percent.

*Mercedes-AMG GT: 1,227, off 3.9 percent.

*Mercedes-Benz SL: 3,722, off 8.3 percent. SLK: 3,397, off 18.8 percent.

*Mercedes-Benz G-Class: 3,950, up 9.2 percent.

*Nissan 370Z: 5,913, off 20.1 percent. GT-R: 698, off 36.8 percent.

*Nissan Juke: 19,577, off 27.8 percent. Leaf: 14,006, off 18.9 percent.

*Mitsubishi i-MiEV: 94, off 18.3 percent.

*Subaru WRX/STI: 33,279, off 1.3 percent.

*Lexus RC: 11,165, off 24.5 percent. CT: 8,903, off 60.7 percent.

*Toyota Mirai: 1,034, up 1,336.1 percent.