Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept Previews the Next Altima

Call the Nissan Altima bland no more, at least if Vmotion 2.0 concept that made its debut at the 2017 North American International Auto Show holds on to most of its exterior styling, interior materials, finish when the new midsize stalwart arrives by the 2019 model year. It could be an early MY19 introduction in early or mid 2018, considering the timing of this concept’s unveiling.

Vmotion 2.0 has a whole lot of Maxima in it, with sharp sheetmetal creases all over, and the now-requisite “floating” c-pillar. In the concept, a “unique” carbon finisher with thin silver threads accent the roofline, Nissan says.

Beside previewing the Altima’s new design language, the Vmotion 2.0 Concept is designed to alert the midsize appliance world that the current model’s bland, conservative look is doomed. The concept’s silver paint has copper undertones in a layered effect to change tones as you look at the car from different angles.

“Copper is an emerging color trend in many industries, including fashion, product design and interior design,” design chief Shiro Nakamura said in a prepared release. “We wanted to introduce shades and hints of copper while mixing it with other metals such as satin silver and chrome.”

The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 features suicide doors and no b-pillar, but there’s no production intent. This is an old concept car trick to give crowds an optimal view of the interior, which in this case includes leather, and natural Zebra Wood applied to the floor and inner doors. The half-circle steering wheel helps show off the information/entertainment display to driver and front passenger.

The concept is equipped with Nissan’s ProPilot autonomous technology, which the automaker plans to roll out in new models through the beginning of the next decade. Last week at CES, formerly the Consumer Electronics Show, Nissan-Renault Alliance CEO Carlos Ghosn touted his first “drive” earlier in Silicon Valley, in a fully autonomous Nissan Leaf.