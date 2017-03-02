Nissan Transforms Crossover for Pampered Pooches

Nissan has built a one-off crossover that any dog would love, perhaps with the exception of the built-in shower.

Nissan’s European division has come up with a clever solution to keep dogs happy on the road. Based off the X-Trail crossover, or the Rogue as it’s known here in the U.S., the concept features a bed, no-spill water bowl, and treat dispenser. A slide-out ramp makes it easy to get dogs in and out of the cargo bay, and clip-on harness hooks keep them safe while the vehicle is moving. An integrated shower and dryer make sure they don’t track dirt into the cargo bay, although the leather upholstery was made to be easily cleaned and removed should any mishaps occur.

Perhaps the most curious feature of the crossover is its “dog-cam technology.” With this feature, drivers and passengers can keep an eye on their pets through the 7-inch dashboard display, and dogs can view their caregivers via a 10-inch LCD screen in the cargo area of the vehicle. The system even includes an audio link so passengers can communicate with their furry friends during the drive.

The cargo area is meant to accommodate up to two dogs, Nissan says, but that probably depends on the size of the animals. All components were designed to be easily removed to free up cargo space for other items when the dog is not traveling with the family. The pet-friendly setup doesn’t interfere with accessing the vehicle’s spare tire, Nissan says.

We’d love to see this vehicle come to market, but unfortunately it’s just a concept. Only of the concept’s pet-specific features is actually available for purchase as a Nissan accessory: the dog guard above the rear seats.

Watch the video below for a closer look at the Nissan X-Trail 4Dogs.