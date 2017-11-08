New Nissan Crossover to Debut at 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

A new Nissan crossover will be among the more than 60 debuts at this year’s L.A. auto show, the show confirmed in a release.

At AutoMobility L.A., the automotive technology conference that encompasses the L.A. auto show press days, Nissan will hold two press conferences. The first will introduce Nissan’s “newest entry into the CUV segment in the U.S.,” according to the release. The second will debut vehicles inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Not much is known about the new crossover, but it will join Nissan’s already CUV-rich lineup that includes the Juke, Rogue Sport, Rogue, Murano, and Pathfinder. Given that the range already covers the major crossover classes, it’s not clear where the new model will fit in the lineup.

But then again, we didn’t think there was room between the Juke and the Rogue for the slightly smaller Rogue Sport. It’s also possible that the new vehicle will replace an existing model. Of the five crossovers in Nissan’s current lineup, the Juke is the oldest and overdue for a replacement.

Crossovers are incredibly important to Nissan’s U.S. sales strategy. The Nissan truck division, which includes the brand’s crossovers, has sold 619,669 units through October, compared to 575,574 Nissan cars sold during the same period this year. The Nissan Rogue has also been the automaker’s single best-selling model for the past several months.

Stay tuned for more details on the new Nissan crossover as we get closer to the L.A. auto show press days beginning November 29.